Wednesday

2nd Jan 2019

Ticker

London mayor angers Brexiteers with pro-EU fireworks

By

During the New Year's Eve fireworks the London Eye was lit up in the EU's blue-and-yellow colours, as part of a message by mayor Sadiq Khan to Europe that the capital would stay "open-minded" after Brexit, angering hardline Brexiteers. One Conservative MP called it "a betrayal of democracy", while another politician likened it to displaying the Argentinian flag during the Falklands war the UK fought with the South American country.

Opinion

2019: Need for EU action

The EU needs to get its act together as US leader Donald Trump continues to wreck the global order.

New 'EU presidents' strangling free press

Romania's press freedom is "in free fall" as it takes over its EU presidency, Reporters Without Borders has warned, amid wider EU concern on judicial meddling and corruption.

News in Brief

  1. London mayor angers Brexiteers with pro-EU fireworks
  2. Orban attends inauguration of Brazil's far-right leader
  3. Two Saudi families bought 62 EU passports from Malta
  4. Spain takes in 311 migrants after Italy and Malta say no
  5. Macron's dismissed bodyguard still travelling as a diplomat
  6. Turkish media exposes locations of French army in Syria
  7. John Major's cabinet considered holding EU referendum in 1994
  8. EU criticises 'illegal' Israeli settlement plans

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. Merkel urges openness, Macron 'unity', ahead of tough 2019 for EU
  2. Graft at home overshadows Romania's EU presidency
  3. 2019: Need for EU action
  4. New 'EU presidents' strangling free press
  5. France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
  6. Congo expels EU ambassador ahead of elections
  7. Are judges destroying transparency in EU institutions?
  8. Putin tests new missile to frighten Europe

