By EUOBSERVER

During the New Year's Eve fireworks the London Eye was lit up in the EU's blue-and-yellow colours, as part of a message by mayor Sadiq Khan to Europe that the capital would stay "open-minded" after Brexit, angering hardline Brexiteers. One Conservative MP called it "a betrayal of democracy", while another politician likened it to displaying the Argentinian flag during the Falklands war the UK fought with the South American country.