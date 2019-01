By EUOBSERVER

The year 2018 saw a new record in Spain for migrant arrivals by sea, at more than 57,000 - representing around half of all undocumented migrants making the Mediterranean crossing last year. According to the IOM, 113,145 migrants and refugees entered Europe by sea last year (up to 19 December). Spanish coastguards rescued 401 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean over the first two days of the new year.