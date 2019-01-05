By EUOBSERVER

Spain's far-right Vox party said it would pull its support for a People's Party (PP) and Ciudadanos coalition government in Andalusia, unless the parties agree to overturn domestic violence legislation which Vox said was pushed by "radical feminist associations", Euronews reported. A party spokesperson tweeted that Vox also wanted to cut grants to groups that support victims of domestic violence. Cuidadanos said it would continue to fight gender-based violence.