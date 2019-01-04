By EUOBSERVER

The EU should be "completely changed" by 2024 or Germany should consider leaving the bloc, the far-right Alternative for Germany's program for the European election sets out, Die Welt reported. It calls for the European Parliament to be reduced to 100 delegates, elected by national parliaments, scrapping European elections, and reintroducing national currencies. The AfD also wants to join parties in defending Europe from what they see as "Islamisation".