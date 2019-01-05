Ticker
Hackers leak personal data of hundreds of German politicians
By EUOBSERVER
Hackers have posted online personal data from hundreds of German politicians, from MPs to MEPS, including credit card details, holiday pictures and mobile phone numbers, German media reported Friday. The data, published on a Twitter account, included addresses, chats between family members and copies of ID cards. All major German parties except for the far-right AfD are affected. The identity of the hackers were not known.