By EUOBSERVER

Just four months before the European Parliament elections, a Kantar Gallup poll published by Berlingske Tidende shows historic high Danish support for EU membership, with 66 percent wanting to remain compared to 54 percent before the Brexit referendum. While almost one-in-three (29 percent) wanted to leave the bloc in 2016 it is now only one-in-five (22 percent) who want Denmark out of the EU.