By EUOBSERVER

A majority (54 percent) of Britons would back remaining in the EU against 46 percent if a second Brexit referendum was held, a YouGov survey for the People's Vote campaign showed on Sunday. By comparison, a majority of 52 to 48 percent voted for Brexit in 2016. Just 22 percent approve Theresa May's Brexit deal and support for Labour would crash if it helps the government enable Brexit.