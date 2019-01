By EUOBSERVER

The UK staged a 'rehearsal' for a no-deal Brexit on Monday, with a disused airfield in Kent commandeered for parking of lorries in the event of supply chains being disrupted. Manston airfield, between the ports of Dover and Ramsgate, is scheduled to become a temporary lorry park for some 6,000 vehicles. However, only some 87 lorries participated, according to the Guardian. Dover alone handles 10,000 trucks a day.