Ticker
Police quiz teenager over German politicians' hacking
By EUOBSERVER
Police in Germany on Sunday questioned a 19-year old from the south-west of the country over a mass hacking of personal data from politicians, journalists and celebrities. According to state broadcaster ARD, the man claimed the data breach was committed by a contact of his, known only as "Orbit". Details from several hundred victims, including chancellor Angela Merkel, was published on a Twitter account over the holiday period.