By EUOBSERVER

Chants of "Soubry is a Nazi" against Anna Soubry, a British pro-remain MP, outside parliament in London have prompted 55 MPs to write to British police for firmer action against "an ugly element of individuals with strong far-right and extreme-right connections" guilty of "intimidatory and potentially criminal acts" targeting politicians and others. The alarm comes after Jo Cox, a pro-remain MP, was murdered by a far-right fanatic in 2016.