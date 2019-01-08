Ticker
Oettinger urges member states to agree budget by October
By EUOBSERVER
EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger urged EU affairs ministers Tuesday to speed up talks on the long-term EU budget and find agreement by October, before the current commission's mandate expires. The commission wants EU countries to agree on key budget points in the next months and finalise negotiations with the new European Parliament after the elections in May. EU leaders last December said they wanted a deal by autumn 2019.