Ticker
Romanian leader files ECJ lawsuit against Commission
By EUOBSERVER
The leader of Romania's ruling Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission at the European Court of Justice, after being sentenced to three and a half years in prison by Romania's Supreme Court for corruption involving EU funds. The fraud amounted to €21m from European Union funds linked to a road construction firm called Tel Drum. The conviction bars Dragnea from becoming prime minister.