By EUOBSERVER

Eric Drouet, one leader of the 'Yellow Vest' protest movement in France, said Wednesday he would accept an invitation to meet Italian Five-Star leader, Luigi Di Maio, ANSA reported. Interviewed by Italian newspaper Il Fatto Guotidiano, Di Maio said he wanted to form a group for this year's European elections. Another Yellow Vest leader, Jacline Mouraud, said however on Tuesday that Di Maio was meddling in French domestic affairs.