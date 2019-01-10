By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Greece on Thursday as Alexis Tsipras' government risks losing its parliamentary majority. His junior coalition parter, led by defence minister Panos Kammenos, threatens to pull support for a name-deal with neighbouring Macedonia which Germany and the EU hoped could foster stability in the Balkan region. On Friday, Merkel meets conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis - who is also opposed to the deal with Macedonia.