By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, on Thursday called for "anti-migration politicians" to take over Europe's institutions after May's European elections. At a rare press conference in Budapest, Orban also hailed a new partnership between Poland's rightwing government and Italy's populist interior minister, Matteo Salvini, as the "most wonderful development of the year so far". "I have high hopes for it," he added.