By EUOBSERVER

The former leader of Germany's far-right AfD party in the eastern state Saxony-Anhalt, Andre Poggenburg, announced on Thursday that he will leave the party and form a new one for German patriots called "Aufbruch deutscher Patrioten – Mitteldeutschland", together with other disenchanted AfD members. Poggenburg resigned in March from his leadership role in Saxony-Anhalt after a series of controversies including describing people of Turkish origin in Germany as "camel drivers".