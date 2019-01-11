By EUOBSERVER

Four former EU top-ministers are in the running to replace Norway's Thorbjorn Jagland as secretary general of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organisation, from 1 October. They all come from EU member states, despite the 47-member state body extends wider than the European Union. A vote in June will chose between Belgium's Didier Reynders, Lithuania's Andrius Kubilius, Greece's Dora Bakoyannis, and Croatia's Marija Pejcinovic Buric.