Ticker
Swedish parties reach deal to rule without far-right
By EUOBSERVER
Four months of political stalemate in Sweden ended on Friday when four parties, the Social Democrats, Greens, Liberals and the Centre party, agreed to back social democrat Stefan Loefven to continue as prime minister. Deadlocked since September elections the Centre Party and the Liberals were forced to break their alliance with the conservatives to get a new government that would not depend on votes from the far-right Sweden Democrat party.