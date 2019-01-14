Ticker
British PM pits factory workers against MPs ahead of vote
By EUOBSERVER
"People's faith in the democratic process and their politicians would suffer catastrophic harm", if British MPs halted Brexit, British prime minister Theresa May is to say in a speech to factory workers on Monday, according to excerpts shared with press. She will add that parliament is more likely to stop Brexit, overruling the consultative referendum of 2016, than to accept a no-deal exit and the economic chaos that would cause.