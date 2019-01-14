By EUOBSERVER

US leader Donald Trump has warned Turkey, a Nato ally, not to attack Kurds in Syria after US troops leave. "Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," he said. Turkey hit back, saying, "Terrorists [Kurds] can't be your [Trump's] partners". The surprise US pull-out, announced last month, astonished Trump's EU allies in the Global Coalition against Islamist militants in Syria. Turkey wants to stop Kurds from creating a state.