Sweden's Left Party is still needed to support a four-party coalition between the Liberal Party, the Centre Party, the Social Democrats and the Green Party, that was cobbled together to keep the far-right Sweden Democrats [SD] out of power. "The Left Party faces a choice ... [to] accept an over-the-middle government or ensure that Sweden gets a right government with SD in the backseat," liberal leader Jan Bjoerklund said Sunday.