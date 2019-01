By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of people gathered across Poland on Monday after the fatal stabbing of Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz on stage at a charity concert on Sunday evening. Adamowicz was for 20 years a popular, liberal mayor. EU Council president Donald Tusk, a Gdansk native, joined the crowds and called Adamowicz a "man of Solidarity and freedom" and "a European". No evidence has emerged that the attack was politically motivated.