Ticker
Commission set to reveal controversial common tax plan
By EUOBSERVER
The EU commission is set to propose on Tuesday that EU governments gradually abandon their national vetoes, starting this year with policies that do not have an impact on national taxation rights. Member states should agree to take decisions by supermajority in more sensitive areas by the end of 2020, according to the draft obtained by Bloomberg. EU decisions on taxation require unanimity among governments, according to the EU treaties.