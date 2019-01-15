By EUOBSERVER

Flemish government head, nationalist party N-VA member Geert Bourgeois, announced on Monday that he will lead the party's list in the European election in Flanders. "We want to express our Flemish voice very explicitly at European level," he tweeted. Belgian federal election will be held the same day as the European parliament elections, after the federal government collapsed in December over N-VA's refusal to sign the non-binding UN migration pact.