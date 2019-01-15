By EUOBSERVER

Parts of a German risk assessment of the weedkiller glyphosate was copy-pasted from contributions from industry, according to a report presented in the European Parliament Tuesday. The authors said 50.1% of the chapters assessing studies on health risks related to glyphosate were identified as plagiarism. This report was financed by three centre-left and left-wing political groups, and comes ahead of a vote on the conclusions of parliament's pesticides committee.