By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution on autonomous driving on Tuesday, with 585 MEPs in favour, 85 against, and 26 abstaining. It calls for more investment and said driverless cars would "reduce transport costs, improve road safety, increase mobility and reduce environmental impacts". It also called for "awareness campaigns to increase [the] confidence" of citizens in automated driving, acknowledging some citizens expressed "distrust" in self-driving cars.