Ticker
MEPs back spending €6bn on fusion energy research
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to back Europe's planned continued involvement in an international research programme aimed at creating a nearly-unlimited energy source through fusion power. A resolution which backed the plan to invest €6.1bn in fusion research in 2021-2027 was supported by 526 MEPs, with 126 voting against, and 43 abstaining. The non-binding text said the European contribution "should not be exceeded".