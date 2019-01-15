Tuesday

15th Jan 2019

MEPs back spending €6bn on fusion energy research

By

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to back Europe's planned continued involvement in an international research programme aimed at creating a nearly-unlimited energy source through fusion power. A resolution which backed the plan to invest €6.1bn in fusion research in 2021-2027 was supported by 526 MEPs, with 126 voting against, and 43 abstaining. The non-binding text said the European contribution "should not be exceeded".

