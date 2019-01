By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament on Tuesday called on all member states to exempt female hygiene products like tampons from value added tax (VAT). The text calls on member states "to eliminate the so-called 'care and tampon tax'". An amendment with weaker language on the tampon tax was narrowly defeated, receiving support from 318 MEPs, but a 'No' vote from 319 MEPs. The resolution is non-binding.