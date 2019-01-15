By EUOBSERVER

The German economy cooled significantly in 2018 due to global economic turbulence, the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research said on Tuesday. Economic output rose by 1.5 percent in price-adjusted terms in 2018, after a rise of 2.2 percent in the boom year of 2017. The reintroduction of tariffs, Brexit negotiations and Italian budget plans "have left deep scars on Germany's key sales markets," senior economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said.