Ticker
Spanish PM calls for EU gender equality strategy
By EUOBSERVER
Spain's centre-left prime minister Pedro Sanchez proposed to MEPs on Wednesday that the EU should have a "binding European gender equality strategy, to fight the gender gap, the higher unemployment rate amongst women, and the higher level of precarious working conditions suffered by women predominantly". Sanchez's cabinet consists of a majority of women, a rarity in Europe. On Tuesday, MEPs repeated a previous request for such a strategy.