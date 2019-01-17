By EUOBSERVER

Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt's support for an amendment which called on European Central Bank president Mario Draghi to leave the controversial Group of Thirty, was accidental, a spokesman told EUobserver, after it reported on the official voting data. "He pushed the wrong button by mistake," said the spokesman. The record will be corrected. It will not affect the outcome: the amendment was defeated. Including Verhofstadt, 440 MEPs rejected it.