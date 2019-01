By EUOBSERVER

Italy's former prime minister and powerbroker Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday that he will run in this May's European elections. The 82-year-old media billionaire, who is also the leader of the opposition, centre-right Forza Italia, will be eligible to stand again for public office after the expiration of a ban related to a tax-fraud conviction, which prevented him from running in last year's general election.