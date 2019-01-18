By EUOBSERVER

Russian president Vladimir Putin said in Belgrade Thursday he wanted a solution to the Serbia-Kosovo conflict "based on [UN] Resolution 1244" - a 1999 text which says Kosovo is part of Serbia. He spoke amid EU-brokered Serbia-Kosovo talks on Serbia's recognition of Kosovo's independence, which would open up EU entry prospects for both. Russia, as a UN Security Council veto holder, could block the EU deal at the international level.