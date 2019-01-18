Ticker
New abortion laws pave way for Norwegian majority government
By EUOBSERVER
Norway's conservative prime minister Erna Solberg added on Thursday the small Christian Democratic Party to her three-party minority government, making it the first majority government in Norway since 1985. In return she accepted the Christian Democrats' demand to update Norway's abortion laws in light of biotech developments. Rules permitting abortion after 12 weeks of a "seriously ill" child will change as well as rules for fertility treatment.