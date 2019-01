By EUOBSERVER

The Greek government is gearing up for a campaign to secure ratification of the name-deal with neighbouring Macedonia, which Germany and the EU hope may foster stability in the Balkan region. The deal will be published in Sunday newspapers this weekend and prime minister Alexis Tsipras will hold a televised live debate next week with Greek opposition leader, New Democracy's Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who opposes the deal.