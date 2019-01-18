Friday

18th Jan 2019

Ticker

Slovakia's commissioner takes unpaid leave to run for presidency

By

EU commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said Friday he would run for president of Slovakia in March's election, backed by the ruling Smer party. Sefcovic will take unpaid leave from his position at the EU executive from 1 February, a commission spokesman said. Centre-left Smer has been leading in the polls, but sought a fresh candidate for the election, after it lost support following the murder of an investigative journalist.

Germany led way on EU human rights protection

Germany led the way on protection of human rights this year, but Hungary, Italy, and Poland "undermined the EU's moral standing" on the world stage, a leading NGO said.

Opinion

How to troll the European Parliament elections

The May 2019 European parliament elections will take place in a context which make a very promising ground for protest votes and extreme views, aided by bots and algorithms.

