Ticker
EU trade commissioner asks for green light for US talks
By EUOBSERVER
The EU commission has sent draft mandates to EU governments for trade negotiations with US. "These [...] will enable the commission to work on removing tariffs and non-tariff barriers to transatlantic trade in industrial goods," trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said. One mandate would make it easier for companies to prove their products meet technical requirements in both US and EU, another is on the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods.