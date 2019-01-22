Ticker
Vestager under pressure to allow Siemens-Alstom deal
By EUOBSERVER
A plan by Siemens and Alstom to create a European rail champion to face Chinese competition hangs on approval from EU antitrust regulators, with French media reporting that company representatives will meet EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager in Paris on Monday over the matter. The rail merger deal would create the world's second-largest rail company, but Vestager has maintained Europe should not build industrial champions by undermining competition.