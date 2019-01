By EUOBSERVER

"Our economy is broken, with hundreds of millions of people living in extreme poverty while huge rewards go to those at the very top," Oxfam concluded in their global wealth report, published ahead of this week's Davos gathering. Oxfam says last year 26 people owned the same as the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity. The number of billionaires doubled since the financial crisis.