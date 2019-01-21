By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron's popularity has risen four percent since December, to 27 percent, an Ifop/Journal du Dimanche poll showed on Sunday, following a drop in popularity for Macron when the 'Yellow Vest' protests were at their height. An Ifop poll published last week on the May 2019 European parliament elections showed Macron's centrist movement at 23 percent support while Le Pen's Rassemblement National stood at 21 percent.