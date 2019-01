By EUOBSERVER

Under the EU's Dublin rules, Germany deported 8,658 asylum-seekers to other EU countries in the first eleven months of 2018, significantly more than the year before, when 7,102 were deported, according to information from the interior ministry given to the Left Party and published in German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Almost one-in-three were sent to Italy, while Hungary received none of the refugees deported in 2018.