By EUOBSERVER

Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, on Monday warned the UK not to 'misuse' the patience of the EU over a Brexit deal compromise ahead of the scheduled 29 March exit date. Altmaier, a close confidante of chancellor Angela Merkel, tweeted: "Sympathy, patience & readiness to wait until the UK's position will be clarified are of utmost important to avoid the worst. They should not be misused for party politics."