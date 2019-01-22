Ticker
EU hits Russians with sanctions over Salisbury attack
By EUOBSERVER
The EU on Monday imposed travel bans and asset freezes for chemical weapons' use for the first time against individuals linked to the poisoning of Russian former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain last year. The sanctions target the two GRU [Russia's intelligence agency] officials "responsible for possession, transport and use in Salisbury of a toxic nerve agent," and the head and deputy head of the agency.