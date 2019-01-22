Tuesday

22nd Jan 2019

Ticker

EU hits Russians with sanctions over Salisbury attack

The EU on Monday imposed travel bans and asset freezes for chemical weapons' use for the first time against individuals linked to the poisoning of Russian former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain last year. The sanctions target the two GRU [Russia's intelligence agency] officials "responsible for possession, transport and use in Salisbury of a toxic nerve agent," and the head and deputy head of the agency.

Opinion

What is fate of non-euro EU states after Brexit?

The UK's withdrawal from the EU will heighten fears of marginalisation among the eight member states - Bulgaria, Denmark, Croatia, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Czech Republic and Hungary - that have not adopted the euro.

Interview

Turkish NBA star takes on Erdogan

Turkish NBA basketball star, Enes Kanter, gave up joining teammates in a London match over fears of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reach into the EU.

