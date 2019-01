By EUOBSERVER

British prime minister Theresa May announced on Monday that the proposed £65 [€74] fee for EU nationals in the UK to apply for "settled status" after Brexit would be scrapped, and previously-paid fees reimbursed. The U-turn came as May detailed to British MPs her 'Plan B' Brexit deal, following the defeat by 230 votes last week of the agreement with Brussels she had spent two years negotiating.