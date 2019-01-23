Ticker
Report: Commission warning on passport-sale schemes
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission reportedly will call on EU member states to be cautious offering so-called golden visas, because of "risks of infiltration of non-EU organised crime groups in the economy, money laundering, corruption and tax evasion". Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Malta effectively sell EU citizenship with their passport schemes. According to Reuters and FT, the commission will publish a report Wednesday, also covering residency schemes in 20 EU states.