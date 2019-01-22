By EUOBSERVER

Romania's justice minister Tudorel Toader said Monday that he has prepared an emergency decree that could invalidate hundreds of corruption cases involving the country's most senior officials, AP reported. On Tuesday he meets with prime minister Viorica Dancila to discuss the issue. The EU commission criticised Romania over rule of law with commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen on Monday tweeting: "Unbelievable news!! Romanian people deserve rule of law."