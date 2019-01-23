Wednesday

23rd Jan 2019

Bulgaria plans to stop selling EU 'golden passports'

Bulgaria's justice ministry said on Tuesday it plans to stop selling controversial "golden passports" to wealthy foreigners, because the scheme had failed to bring any significant economic benefits. Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta grant citizenship against investment, which then opens the door to most other EU countries. The practice is expected to be criticised by the EU Commission in a report on Wednesday into residency schemes in 20 EU states.

Lisbeth Kirk

