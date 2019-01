By EUOBSERVER

Public spending on social areas such as pensions, healthcare and unemployment benefits was highest in France (31.2 percent of GDP) and Belgium (28.9 percent) in 2018, figures from the OECD reveal. Italy was fifth, after Denmark and Finland, while Ireland spent the least (14.4 percent) among EU countries. France is the only country among the top 10 listed that reduced social spending in 2018, compared to 2017.