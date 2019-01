By EUOBSERVER

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that no-deal Brexit was the default scenario, although it is not the preferred option for the EU. "Preparing for a no-deal scenario is more important now than ever, even though I still hope that we can avoid this scenario," Barnier said in Brussels, adding that to stop the no-deal option, "another majority will have to emerge" in the UK's parliament.